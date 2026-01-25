Claiming Social Security at 62? Your First Payment Might Be Further Away Than Expected

Key Points

You don't become eligible for Social Security until you're 62 for the entire month.

Your birth month is your first month of eligibility only if you were born on the first or second day of the month.

The Social Security Administration pays benefits in the month after the month they're due.

You want as many Social Security checks as possible, so you plan to sign up as soon as you can. You probably know that you become eligible at 62, but thanks to an obscure Social Security rule, you and the government may not agree on when you can sign up.

Understanding when you become eligible and when the Social Security Administration (SSA) actually pays benefits is key to avoiding confusion and penny-pinching while waiting for your first check.

You aren't eligible for Social Security until you're 62 for the entire month

The SSA requires you to be 62 for the entire month to claim benefits, which means most people aren't eligible to claim in the month they turn 62. For some reason, the SSA follows English common law, which says that your birth month is your first month of eligibility only if you were born on the first or the second. Otherwise, you become eligible in the next month.

It's also important to bear in mind that the SSA pays benefits in the month after they're due. So you won't receive a check right away, even after your application has been approved.

For example, say you're turning 62 on March 21, 2026. You're not eligible to claim checks in March because of your birthday. So your first month of eligibility is April 2026. April benefits go out in May, and with your birthday falling on the 21st, you're in the last group to get payments on the fourth Wednesday of each month. So you wouldn't actually see a dime from Social Security until May 27, 2026 -- more than two months after you turned 62.

If that surprises you, you may need to revisit your financial plan during those intervening months. You might need to work for a few weeks longer than you anticipated or rely more on personal savings than you intended to.

Contact the SSA if you have any questions about your benefits or when they'll arrive. A short phone call could help you avoid a lot of stress as you wait for your first check to hit your account.

