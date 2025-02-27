CL King Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, CL King upgraded their outlook for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NasdaqGS:RRGB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.74% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is $9.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 108.74% from its latest reported closing price of $4.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is 1,329MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 35.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRGB is 0.12%, an increase of 95.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 9,200K shares. The put/call ratio of RRGB is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JCP Investment Management holds 1,861K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing an increase of 73.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 237.77% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,070K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 31.06% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 638K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing a decrease of 43.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 560K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 101.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. It believes nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around its table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. It serves a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

