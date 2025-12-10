CJS Securities Upgrades Neogen (NEOG)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CJS Securities upgraded their outlook for Neogen (NasdaqGS:NEOG) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neogen is $7.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of $6.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neogen is 1,253MM, an increase of 41.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogen. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 14.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOG is 0.07%, an increase of 29.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.67% to 296,948K shares. The put/call ratio of NEOG is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ing Groep holds 14,061K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,772K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,198K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 11,693K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,006K shares , representing a decrease of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 10,900K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,794K shares , representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 7,819K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 11.78% over the last quarter.

