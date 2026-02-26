CJS Securities Upgrades Federal Signal (FSS)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, CJS Securities upgraded their outlook for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.40% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Federal Signal is $134.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.40% from its latest reported closing price of $119.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Signal is 1,727MM, a decrease of 20.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Signal. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 16.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSS is 0.26%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.31% to 77,597K shares. The put/call ratio of FSS is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,632K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 37.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,362K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,169K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 87.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,869K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,726K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSS by 52.43% over the last quarter.

