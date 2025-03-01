CJS Securities Upgrades AAON (AAON)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, CJS Securities upgraded their outlook for AAON (NasdaqGS:AAON) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.62% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for AAON is $138.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 80.62% from its latest reported closing price of $76.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AAON is 1,187MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAON is 0.33%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.61% to 77,867K shares. The put/call ratio of AAON is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,984K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 82.19% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,396K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares , representing a decrease of 45.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 48.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,190K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,081K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,032K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares , representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 89.08% over the last quarter.

AAON Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to its customers.

