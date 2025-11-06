CJ Logistics Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CJ Logistics Corp. (000120.KS) posted third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 71.062 billion won up from 54.824 billion won in the prior year.

Operating income for the quarter grew to 147.907 billion won from 141.611 billion won in the previous year.

Quarterly sales were 3.067 trillion won up from 2.976 trillion won in the prior year.

