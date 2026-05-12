CJ Logistics Q1 Operating Income Rises

(RTTNews) - CJ Logistics (000120.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company totaled 34.6 billion Korean won, down 3.4% year-over-year from 35.8 billion won. Operating income was 92.1 billion won, increased 7.9% from 85.4 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales were 3.21 trillion Korean won, up 7.4% compared to 2.99 trillion won in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of CJ Logistics are trading at 97,700 Korean won, up 2.09%.

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