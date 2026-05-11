CJ Cheiljedang Q1 Operating Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - CJ Cheiljedang Corporation (097950.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 81.83 billion Korean won, a substantial increase of 363.8% compared to the same quarter last year's 17.64 billion won. Operating income was 238.13 billion won, down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year's 333.17 billion won.

First quarter sales totaled 7.11 trillion Korean won, declined by 1.4% from 7.21 trillion won, previous year.

Shares of CJ Cheiljedang are trading at 2,11,500 Korean won, down 6.21%.

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