Civmec Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:CVL) has released an update.

Civmec Limited has announced a reshuffle in its Board of Directors following its recent Annual General Meeting, with the retirement of three directors and the appointment of three new members. The new appointments include Mr. Ambrose Law, Mr. Gary Gray, and Ms. Beng Hong Ong, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic developments. As a key player in the construction and engineering sectors, Civmec continues to strengthen its leadership team to drive future growth.

