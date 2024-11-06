News & Insights

Stocks

Civmec Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

November 06, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:CVL) has released an update.

Civmec Limited has announced a reshuffle in its Board of Directors following its recent Annual General Meeting, with the retirement of three directors and the appointment of three new members. The new appointments include Mr. Ambrose Law, Mr. Gary Gray, and Ms. Beng Hong Ong, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic developments. As a key player in the construction and engineering sectors, Civmec continues to strengthen its leadership team to drive future growth.

For further insights into AU:CVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.