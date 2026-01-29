CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. (CIVB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.26 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $46.21 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $15.12 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 74.8% to $55.74 million from $220.98 million last year.

CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.26 Mln. vs. $46.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $55.74 Mln vs. $220.98 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.