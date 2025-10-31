Civeo Corp Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Civeo Corp (CVEO) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$0.46 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$5.09 million, or -$0.36 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $170.49 million from $176.34 million last year.

Civeo Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.46 Mln. vs. -$5.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.36 last year. -Revenue: $170.49 Mln vs. $176.34 Mln last year.

