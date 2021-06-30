Citrix's (CTXS) Secure Access Solutions Gain Solid Traction

Citrix Systems CTXS recently revealed that Iceland-based Össur is utilizing the company’s digital workspace solutions and secure access offerings to set up an agile digital work platform and Zero Trust-based security framework. This will boost employee productivity amid the pandemic as well as extend safety to all applications and devices in use.

Headquartered in Reykjavik, Össur is one of the well-known providers of non-invasive orthopaedics (both prosthetics and orthotics) equipment.

By utilizing Citrix SD-WAN solution, Össur can safeguard network and confidential data through in-built next-generation firewalls and cloud-based Secure Web Gateway solutions. With the help of cloud orchestration platform, Össur can simplify supervision and management of network performance, noted Citrix.

Citrix Secure Internet Access solution extends a complete cloud-delivered security stack that helps clients like Össur to protect users, applications and data from malicious websites and malware threats. The solution is designed to enable clients to access applications leveraging direct internet access (DIA) without negatively impacting performance.

The digital workspace solutions from Citrix allow Össur to provide its employees with advanced apps like 3D computer-aided design (“CAD”) software even on mobile devices. .

Evolving Workspace Underscores Opportunities

Per MarketsAndMarkets report, the global digital workplace market is set to witness a CAGR of 21.3% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $72.2 billion.

The cyber security market, globally, is forecast to witness a CAGR of 10.9% between 2021 and 2028 and reach $372.04 billion, per a Grand View Research report. The remote work trend has resulted in increased instances of cyber-attacks, thereby necessitating the implementation of robust secure access solutions.

These projections bode well for Citrix, which is one the well-known players in the digital workspace solutions’ domain. Apart from Citrix SD-WAN and Citrix Secure Workplace Access solutions, the company also provides solutions like Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix Endpoint Management and Citrix Secure Browser.

Citrix boasts more than 400,000-strong clientele base that utilizes its comprehensive suite of digital workspace and security solutions.

Recently, the company’s workspace and security solutions were leveraged by Denmark-based Albertslund Municipality as well as Canada-based Ottawa Hospital and IT solutions provider iOCO.

With the continuation of remote work, telehealth and online education trends, Citrix’s workspace solutions continue to gain steady traction. Further, recent Wrike buyout is expected to bolster the company’s presence in the lucrative software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions’ domain.

More importantly, the adoption hybrid/flexible work model is expected to drive demand for digital workspace solutions in the post pandemic world.

According to a recent research report from Citrix, more than 90% of the professionals (millennials and Generation Z) surveyed favored flexible work model. Meanwhile, 82% of the employers surveyed were working on adapting to hybrid work culture to cater to the needs of their workforce.

Nonetheless, escalating expenses toward product enhancements amid intensifying competition from VMware's Horizon and Amazon’s AMZN Amazon WorkSpaces are likely to limit margin expansion, at least in the near term.

Shift toward software-based solutions from traditional hardware is likely to dent App Delivery and Security revenues in the days ahead. A highly-leveraged balance sheet is an added concern for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.

