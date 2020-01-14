Citrix Unveils Solutions to Boost Workspace Productivity

Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS recently introduced Citrix Analytics for Performance, with an aim to aid IT administrators to assess and address system performance concerns to boost employee efficiency.



The latest solution provides IT admin with clear picture of end-user’s experience with the functioning of the apps and access within Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.



This aids the admin to improve user experience, which in turn enhances employee engagement and improves productivity.



Moreover, the latest solution is compatible with on-premise and cloud-based Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop installations, which is a major positive.



Real-time Visibility into Network Systems: A Key Catalyst



Notably, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops features real-time ML engine, which is integrated with Citrix Analytics for Performance. This facilitates IT admin to quantify users’ experience to get a user-specific “UX Score.”



UX Score takes into account machine performance, and application access parameters including network latency, user logon time, and network stability. IT admin can leverage this quantified score to evaluate and prepare a report on system performance and user experience.



Real-time visibility into network systems will aid IT admin to fix any problem concerning productivity and thereby, deliver engaging user experience.



Rise in enterprise spend on workspace productivity solutions from small and medium enterprises, is expected to bolster adoption of Citrix Analytics for Performance solution. This is anticipated to generate incremental revenues, which in turn will drive the top line in the days ahead.



Focus on Enterprise Workspace Productivity Holds Promise



Citrix is leaving no stone unturned to capitalize on increasing popularity of enterprise workspace productivity solutions.



On the back of ongoing workspace trends of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and increasing number of mobile workers, the company is anticipated to benefit from strength in its workspace productivity and desktop virtualization solutions.



In fact, the company is gaining from solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings. Furthermore, traction witnessed by ShareFile deserves a special mention.



Notably, in third-quarter 2019, Citrix’s Workspace revenues (accounting 70% of total revenues) improved 1% year over year to $513 million courtesy of higher adoption of SaaS-bases subscription solutions.



Per ResearchAndMarkets data, business productivity software market is projected to see a CAGR of 12.6% between 2019 and 2024. The growth projection reinforces Citrix’s efforts in this domain.



Additionally, acquisitions of Cedexis and Sapho remain noteworthy. The buyouts are expected to aid Citrix in enhancing Workspace suite with guided work capabilities and traffic management functionalities.



However, increasing investments on portfolio expansion, and product enhancements, are likely to weigh on margin expansion, at least in the near term.



