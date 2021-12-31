Citrix Systems Stock Rose On News Of Acquisition, Will The Gains Continue?

Citrix Systems’ stock (NASDAQ: CTXS) rose by 16% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 3.9% over the same period. The stock had declined in October-November after CEO David Henshall stepped down in early October. The shares jumped last week after a Bloomberg report stated that Hedge fund Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint acquisition of Citrix Systems. Now, is CTXS stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 58% chance of a rise in CTXS stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Citrix Systems’ Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: CTXS 15%, vs. S&P500 4.8%; Outperformed market

(Extremely rare event)

Citrix Systems’ stock rose 15% over a five day trading period ending 11/28/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 4.8%

rose 15% A change of 15% or more over five trading days is an extremely rare event, which has occurred 7 times out of 2514 in the last ten years

Ten Days: CTXS 14%, vs. S&P500 2.2%; Outperformed market

(1% event probability)

Citrix Systems’ stock rose 14 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.2%

% A change of 14% or more over ten trading days has a 1% event probability, which has occurred 20 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: CTXS 16%, vs. S&P500 3.9%; Outperformed market

(2% event probability)

Citrix Systems’ stock rose 16% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.9%

16% A change of 16% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 2% event probability, which has occurred 43 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

While Citrix Systems’ stock may move higher in the near term, there are several peers in the sector that look like a Better Bet Than CTXS Stock. Also, Citrix Systems Peer Comparison summarizes how the company fares against peers on metrics that matter.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] CTXS Return 16% -26% 35% S&P 500 Return 4% 27% 114% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% 47% 296%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/29/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.