Citrix Systems (CTXS) Announces Partnership With Microsoft

Citrix Systems Inc. CTXS teamed up with Microsoft to develop a solution to provide a high-definition, interactive experience across a broad range of devices.

The new solution will integrate Citrix Systems’ high-definition user experience technology and ecosystem flexibility with Windows 365, enabling IT administrators to deliver an enhanced work experience on Cloud PCs.

Citrix Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citrix Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citrix Systems, Inc. Quote

With the rapid adoption of hybrid work innovation, employees require a simplified desktop experience that allows them to function at their best from anywhere. The new solution will enable employees to switch to Citrix Systems' clients through windows365.microsoft.com without any friction. Citrix Systems and Microsoft can provide their users with easy access to apps and data.

The new solution will boost voice and video performance for multimedia applications. It will also enhance security and protect corporate data by implementing stringent policy controls.

Citrix Systems and Microsoft have worked together for more than three decades to help organizations accelerate their digital transitions, fuel new ways of working and improve customer experience. Citrix Systems is currently on the list of Windows 365-approved partners.

On 26 Apr, 2022, Citrix Systems announced the roll-out of Citrix Desktop as a Service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which caters to the needs of distributed workers by providing an easy way to purchase and install apps to any device remotely. This bodes well with the mission to simplify hybrid work.

Citrix Systems is a leading provider of virtualization, networking and cloud-computing solutions to more than 400,000 organizations worldwide.

Citrix Systems offers secure digital workspace technologies, which are cloud-based and can be managed across both hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The cloud-based approach enables customers to avail of centralized control and SaaS-style updates in a cost-effective manner and reduce complexity.

Key Picks:

Citrix Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

