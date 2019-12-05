Citrix Expands Ties With Amazon for Improved ADC Deployment

Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS announced the extension of its ties with Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (AWS). The companies will collaborate to provide greater flexibility and options for deploying Citrix ADC in hybrid environments.



The partnership aims to enable a convenient and high-performance hybrid environment, which will empower client companies to deliver their best.



Citrix & AWS to Boost Networking Solutions



Citrix offers a range of solutions that aid scaling and integrating the AWS environment, which lead to better application delivery. Both the parties have been consistently striving to expand and extend their offerings.



In this context, Citrix ADC will be used for bringing native AWS services, infrastructure and operating models to facilities which are on-premises. This is a cost-effective method for delivering hybrid experiences.



Citrix also plans to utilize Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) for better control of routing path of traffic. Through the Amazon VPC features, companies can redirect traffic flowing in and out of a VPC through Citrix ADC, which will enhance performance.



Another noteworthy outcome of the collaboration is the creation of AWS Quick Start for Citrix ADC. The application helps companies speed up and automate configurations, which in turn can reduce time, costs and skill levels involved.



Citrix and Amazon are also focused on securing enterprise connectivity. Citrix SD-WAN now supports AWS Transit Gateway for the simplification of Amazon VPCs and on-premises networks connectivity along with the underlying motive of reducing costs.



In combination, these capabilities will enable optimal experiences for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops along with other cloud and SaaS applications on AWS.

Partnerships Bolster Offerings



Citrix has expanded its business through partnerships with established sector players. By collaborating with Microsoft MSFT, Citrix provides services that facilitate enterprises to deploy Windows 10 desktop systems as well as other apps and tools directly on Azure cloud platform. In collaboration with Nutanix, Citrix devised a scalable hyper-converged infrastructure solution to enhance productivity through minimized infrastructure complexity.



The company has also extended the application of ShareFile workflows and connectors to Google Drive and G-Suite, as part of its ongoing alliance with Google. Moreover, the company has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle ORCL Cloud Marketplace.



We believe that the extended collaborations augur well for the company in the long haul amid the digital transformation era, wherein enterprises seek to find a common ground between on-premise and cloud infrastructures.



