Citrix (CTXS) Focused on Gaining From Hybrid Work Innovation

Citrix Systems CTXS recently announced that Citrix ADC version 12.1 achieved Common Criteria Certification.

Common Criteria Certification is an international security program through which certified laboratories examine IT products against a standard agreed through the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) by more than 30 countries.

The company noted that this accreditation would make it easier for procurement professionals, especially in the public sector, to purchase the Citrix ADC solution quickly and in alignment with the policies to boost hybrid work adoption.

Citrix ADC is the company’s application delivery and load balancing solution designed primarily for microservices-based and monolithic applications. Citrix ADC can be used alongside Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop solution to allow employees to gain customized and secure access to the information, tools and systems while working remotely or in a hybrid work set up, added the company.

Apart from Citrix Virtual apps and Citrix ADC, Citrix has a wide-ranging portfolio of digital workspace and security solutions, including Citrix SD-WAN, Citrix Secure Workplace Access solutions, Citrix Endpoint Management and Citrix Secure Browser. The company already has a robust client base of more than 400,000 business enterprises worldwide.

Cloud services and digital workspace solutions continue to witness steady momentum amid the increasing implementation of hybrid work strategies globally. This bodes well for Citrix.

Recently, Citrix’s Cloud services and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops solutions were utilized by Markerstudy to set up an agile digital work platform to provide its workforce with all the necessary tools and resources to work from anywhere.

The Wrike buyout is strengthening the company’s foothold in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions space.

Citrix delivered revenues of $851 million, up 5% on a year-over-year basis in the last reported quarter. The company’s management also announced that affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management L.P are set to acquire the company (including all debt) in an all-cash deal worth $16.5 billion. Citrix is likely to be combined with one of Vista’s portfolio companies — TIBCO Software.

The transaction, approved by the Citrix board of directors, is expected to close by the mid of 2022, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions. Post the takeover, Citrix will become a private company but will hold on to its brand name and retain headquarters at Fort Lauderdale, FL.

