Citrix (CTXS) Cloud Services Being Leveraged by Markerstudy

Citrix Systems CTXS Cloud services and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops solutions are being utilized by Markerstudy to set up an agile digital work platform to provide its workforce with all the necessary tools and resources. This will enable Markerstudy’s personnel to get work done securely from anywhere and boost productivity levels.

Headquartered in Kent, the U.K., Markerstudy is one of the leading insurance providers in the country, with support extended to 1,000 broker partners and more than 3 million policyholders with various insurance products.

Markerstudy migrated its operations to Citrix Cloud services with the help of Citrix and Citrix partner IGEL. The company has already been using Citrix’s Virtual Apps and Desktop solutions.

Citrix noted that Markerstudy has also standardized and converted laptops, desktops into “locked down” centrally-controlled devices on IGEL operating system to provide an extra layer of security. These devices then can be managed through a single window using IGEL’s Universal Management Suite.

Cloud services and digital workspace solutions continue to gain steady traction amid the continuation of work-from-home setup and the implementation of hybrid work strategies globally.

This augurs well for Citrix, which has a comprehensive portfolio of digital workspace and security solutions, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix SD-WAN, Citrix Secure Workplace Access solutions, Citrix Endpoint Management and Citrix Secure Browser. The company already has a robust client base of more than 400,000 business enterprises worldwide.

The Wrike buyout is strengthening the company’s presence in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions space.

In the last reported quarter, Citrix delivered revenues of $851 million, up 5% on a year-over-year basis. Citrix management also announced that affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management L.P are set to acquire the company (including all debt) in an all-cash deal worth $16.5 billion. Citrix is likely to be combined with one of Vista’s portfolio companies — TIBCO Software.

The transaction is expected to close by the mid of 2022, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions. The transaction has been approved by the Citrix board of directors. Post the acquisition, Citrix will become a private company but will hold on to its brand name and retain headquarters at Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Currently, Citrix has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



