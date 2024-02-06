News & Insights

Bitcoin

Citrea Launches First ZK Rollup on Bitcoin, Enhancing Blockspace Capabilities

February 06, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Today, Citrea Team unveils Citrea, the inaugural ZK Rollup designed to elevate Bitcoin's blockspace capabilities through zero-knowledge technology. Departing from traditional scalability solutions that move security and demand off-chain, Citrea introduces an approach to scale Bitcoin comprehensively with zero-knowledge proofs, ensuring on-chain verifiability and data availability within the Bitcoin network. This positions Citrea as one of the first scaling solutions to enable more complex applications without compromising Bitcoin's security or altering its consensus rules.

The prevalent issue with creating new blockspace solutions lies in their inability to inherit Bitcoin's fundamental properties of security, decentralization, and censorship resistance. Citrea addresses this challenge by scaling the entirety of Bitcoin's blockspace using zero-knowledge proofs, offering a secure and decentralized alternative. It does so using BitVM as the bridging mechanism between the rollup and the Bitcoin blockchain.

BitVM allows the bridge to be set up between the rollup operator (the prover in the BitVM), and some set of monitors (the verifiers in the BitVM). This allows the operator to be penalized and have bonded funds confiscated by any of the verifiers if they attempt to process an inaccurate withdrawal. The BitVM instance, if challenged by a verifier during withdrawal, would actually verify the full Zero Knowledge Proof in the BitVM challenge-response process.

As the demand for Bitcoin blockspace continues to soar, demonstrated by increasing fee rates and heightened interest, existing scalability proposals fall short in addressing the growing need for inclusion in the blockspace, the announcement said. While some solutions redirect demand to separate consensus protocols or sidechains, Citrea aims to stand out by actively and efficiently utilizing Bitcoin blockspace verifiably without compromising its core principles.

Citrea's zero-knowledge rollup creates an execution shard, batching multiple transactions with minimal data essential for on-chain verification. This method allows Citrea to maximize the efficient utilization of underlying blockspace while maintaining the full security of Bitcoin's Layer 1.

The platform's mission is to advance Bitcoin into the “next phase”, per the announcement, positioning it as the foundation for the world's financial infrastructure. Citrea's architecture goal is to provide a modular world for Bitcoin, creating consistent fee revenue for miners, trustlessly scaling BTC, and offering developers a versatile environment for building applications on Bitcoin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.