CitizenX Acquires Plan B Passport to Accelerate Sovereign Individual Movement

Katie “The Russian” Ananina’s Citizenship by Investment company, Plan B Passport, announces a merger with CitizenX, unlocking a new suite of passport diversification options for Bitcoiners.

Digital-first and ‘crypto’—as in cryptography—native, the merger combines Plan B Passport’s deep connections in the Bitcoin industry with the Swiss CitizenX platform’s privacy technology and expertise.

“The whole Plan B Passport team is joining CitizenX to work together now,” Katie told Bitcoin Magazine, “and I’m joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer.”

CitizenX, the Swiss Citizenship by Investment company and high-tech platform, boasts end-to-end encryption and modern tooling to handle the highly sensitive information of their users on Swiss servers. “They’re insanely into privacy and security,” said Katie about the company, an approach likely to be a great fit with the tech-savvy Bitcoin crowd.

Alex Recouso, CEO of CitizenX, said in a press release, “Katie and Plan B bring a fearless energy we admire. Their dominance in the Bitcoin space and industry expertise supercharge our vision. Together, we’re creating new ways for countries to fundraise directly from citizens and, more importantly, helping more people secure their freedom.”

Indeed, Katie is so deep down the Bitcoin rabbit hole that she might have even influenced the terms of El Salvador’s citizenship by investment program, now granting ‘donors’ instant citizenship with no residency requirements in exchange for one million dollars or equivalent in bitcoin.

President Bukele himself retweeted her article on Bitcoin Magazine back in 2023, on why Bitcoiners would prefer this over five-year relocation residency programs with a path to citizenship, originally proposed by the president of El Salvador.

