Citizens Upgrades TPG (TPG)

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for TPG (NasdaqGS:TPG) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.56% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for TPG is $74.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.56% from its latest reported closing price of $55.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TPG is 1,975MM, a decrease of 57.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.22%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 151,735K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,682K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,290K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,400K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,301K shares , representing a decrease of 27.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 88.31% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,803K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,203K shares , representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 5.44% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,051K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,394K shares , representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 33.94% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 4,930K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

