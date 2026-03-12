Citizens Upgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.00% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust is 122MM, a decrease of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG RE Finance Trust. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 34.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTX is 0.20%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.11% to 54,328K shares. The put/call ratio of TRTX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,791K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares , representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 49.77% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A holds 3,149K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 2,821K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 2,393K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 2,031K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 44.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.