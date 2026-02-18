Citizens Upgrades Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.09% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive is $24.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 47.09% from its latest reported closing price of $16.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Street Interactive is 1,021MM, a decrease of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 11.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSI is 0.21%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 112,437K shares. The put/call ratio of RSI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,411K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,058K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 3,889K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,604K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,532K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares , representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 11.09% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 2,987K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 51.14% over the last quarter.

