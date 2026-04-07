Citizens Upgrades Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Rocket Lab (NasdaqCM:RKLB) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rocket Lab is $89.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.88 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of $66.34 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Rocket Lab is 732MM, an increase of 21.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 14.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLB is 0.14%, an increase of 59.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.14% to 275,087K shares. The put/call ratio of RKLB is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 17,851K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,126K shares , representing an increase of 32.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 140.47% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,201K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,462K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 62.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,695K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares , representing an increase of 42.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 165.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,005K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,180K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 55.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,644K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,514K shares , representing a decrease of 43.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 1.24% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.