Citizens Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGM:IOVA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.86% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is $9.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 145.86% from its latest reported closing price of $3.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 741MM, an increase of 181.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 9.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOVA is 0.08%, an increase of 32.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.57% to 285,364K shares. The put/call ratio of IOVA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 28,967K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,278K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares , representing an increase of 56.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 206.70% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 11,960K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,542K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 37.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,464K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,652K shares , representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,608K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares , representing an increase of 23.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 65.96% over the last quarter.

