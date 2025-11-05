Citizens Maintains Xometry (XMTR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Xometry (NasdaqGS:XMTR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.37% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xometry is $50.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.37% from its latest reported closing price of $62.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xometry is 853MM, an increase of 32.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xometry. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XMTR is 0.27%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 61,546K shares. The put/call ratio of XMTR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,253K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,338K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 28.23% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 4,043K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,158K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 19.37% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 3,014K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,062K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.