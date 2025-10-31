Citizens Maintains ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.14% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACRES Commercial Realty is $23.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents an increase of 14.14% from its latest reported closing price of $21.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACRES Commercial Realty is 97MM, an increase of 12.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 72.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR is 0.08%, an increase of 20.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.20% to 2,466K shares. The put/call ratio of ACR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 255K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 183K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 29.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 138K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing an increase of 55.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 66.05% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 126K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 39.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 62.24% over the last quarter.

