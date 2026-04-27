Citizens Holding Company Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) released a profit for first quarter of $1.87 million

The company's earnings totaled $1.87 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.85 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $17.48 million from $17.44 million last year.

Citizens Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.87 Mln. vs. $1.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $17.48 Mln vs. $17.44 Mln last year.

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