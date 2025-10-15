Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $457 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $457 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $2.118 billion from $1.901 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $457 Mln. vs. $344 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $2.118 Bln vs. $1.901 Bln last year.

