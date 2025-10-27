Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - citizens community bancorp inc. (CZWI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.7 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $3.3 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

citizens community bancorp inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.7 Mln. vs. $3.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.32 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.