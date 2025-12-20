Citizens (CIA) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Citizens (NYSE:CIA) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.68% from the latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIA is 0.04%, an increase of 81.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 15,965K shares. The put/call ratio of CIA is 69.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Continental General Insurance holds 1,614K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 73.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 325.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,405K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,029K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 27.50% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 874K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing a decrease of 21.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 11.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 850K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing a decrease of 40.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIA by 42.40% over the last quarter.

