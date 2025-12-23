Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Full Year Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR.OB) released Loss for full year of -$37.43 million

The company's earnings totaled -$37.43 million, or -$3.38 per share. This compares with -$40.19 million, or -$5.97 per share, last year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$37.43 Mln. vs. -$40.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.38 vs. -$5.97 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.