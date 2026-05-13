Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:CTXR) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 841.54% from the latest reported closing price of $0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTXR is 0.01%, an increase of 663.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142.88% to 1,898K shares. The put/call ratio of CTXR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heights Capital Management holds 800K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 168K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 128K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 65.60% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 107K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 85.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 113.33% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust holds 78K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

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