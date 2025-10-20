Citius Oncology Inks Distribution Services Agreement With McKesson For LYMPHIR

(RTTNews) - Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR), the oncology-focused subsidiary of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR), announced Monday it has entered into a distribution services agreement with McKesson Corp. (MCK) under which McKesson will serve as an authorized distributor of record for LYMPHIR (denileukin diftitox-cxdl). LYMPHIR is a novel immunotherapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory Stage I-III cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy.

The agreement with McKesson completes Citius Oncology's core U.S. distribution network for LYMPHIR, which now includes all three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country.

This strategic milestone ensures broad and reliable access to the therapy in preparation for its planned commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

McKesson supports thousands of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across the United States, making it a critical partner for enabling access to life-saving therapies like LYMPHIR.

Citius Oncology has now finalized distribution agreements with all three of the largest U.S. pharmaceutical wholesalers and specialty distributors, paving the way for broad national access across both academic centers and community oncology practices.

These efforts complement the Company's ongoing commercialization activities, including inventory readiness, market access infrastructure, permanent J-code assignment (J9161), NCCN guideline inclusion, and a robust suite of provider and patient education resources.

