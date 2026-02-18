Citigroup's Strategic Refocus Targets Higher Returns by 2026

Citigroup Inc.’s C CEO Jane Fraser continues to advance the company’s multi-year strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core businesses. Since announcing plans in April 2021 to exit consumer banking in 14 markets across Asia and EMEA, the company has completed its exit in nine countries.

In December 2025, Citigroup agreed to sell its Russia-based banking unit, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital. The transaction is expected to improve the bank’s capital position over time by eliminating related risk-weighted assets. In the same month, C divested a 25% stake in Banamex to a Mexican business leader after separating its Mexican institutional banking business from consumer and middle-market units in December 2024. The company is now preparing for a planned initial public offering of its Mexican consumer, and small and middle-market banking units.

In May 2025, C announced an agreement to sell its consumer banking business in Poland, while in June 2024, it sold its China-based consumer wealth portfolio. Also, as part of its strategy, Citigroup continues to make progress with the wind-down of its Korea consumer banking operations. These initiatives will free up capital and help the company pursue investments in wealth management and investment banking operations, which will stoke fee income growth.

The company also announced an organizational realignment to simplify its governance structure by eliminating various management layers. Pursuant to this, the company changed its operating model and the leadership structure. This resulted in a streamlined and straightforward management structure, aligned with and supporting the bank's strategy of increased spans of control and significantly reduced bureaucracy and unnecessary complexity.

In January 2024, the bank announced plans to cut 20,000 jobs, approximately 8% of its global staff, by 2026. The bank has already made significant progress by reducing its headcount by more than 10,000 employees.

Given such initiatives, the company expects revenues to see a compounded annual growth rate of 4-5% by 2026-end and will further drive $2-2.5 billion of annualized run rate savings. Further, management continues to target a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 10-11% in 2026.

C Peers Positioning Highlights Divergent Strategic Paths

Wells Fargo WFC is making efforts to strengthen its operations. While the bank is reducing headcount and streamlining processes, it is investing in its branch network and upgrading digital tools to augment the customer experience. As part of its attempts to improve the branch experience, Wells Fargo is investing more in branch staff and upgrading technology. Hence, the company’s sustained focus on operational efficiency and cost discipline is expected to support profitability and enhance shareholder value in the upcoming period. Wells Fargo now targets a medium-term ROTCE of 17% to 18%, up from the previous 15% goal.

Bank of America BAC continues to strengthen its operations by aligning its banking centers according to customer needs. The bank has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan to open financial centers in new and existing markets. By 2027, Bank of America plans to expand its financial center network by opening more than 150 centers. It also remains committed to providing modern and state-of-the-art financial centers through its ongoing renovation and modernization project. These initiatives will enable Bank of America to improve its digital offerings and cross-sell several products, including mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

C’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Citigroup have gained 35.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.6%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.88X, below the industry’s average of 13.99X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 28.2% and 17.8%, respectively. The estimates for both years have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

