Citigroup's Card Delinquencies Decline, Charge-Offs Increase in August

Citigroup Inc.’s C subsidiary, Citibank N.A., reported mixed performance in its credit card metrics for August 2025 in a recent SEC filing. While delinquency rates improved compared with the prior month and year-ago period, net charge-offs witnessed an uptick.

For the period ending August 2025, the Citibank Credit Card Master Trust delinquency rate declined to 1.36% from 1.42% in July 2025 and 1.46% in August 2024. The latest figure also compares favorably with the 1.53% level recorded in August 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, the Credit Card Issuance Trust’s net charge-off rate climbed to 2.38% in August 2025 from 2.07% in July 2025. The figure was flat compared with 2.38% in the prior year but still lower than the 2.62% recorded in August 2019.

Citibank’s Credit Card Lending Shows Sequential Growth

Citibank’s credit card lending activity saw modest expansion during the month. Principal receivables grew to $20.8 billion as of August 2025 from $20.7 billion at the start of the previous month. However, the figure marked a decline from $22.4 billion reported in August 2024, indicating some slowdown in year-over-year consumer borrowing activity.

Citigroup’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Citigroup have gained 42.7% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 30%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, C carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Banks in Card Delinquency

Bank of America’s BAC credit card metrics were mixed in August 2025, with delinquencies easing slightly but net charge-offs trending higher. The BA Master Credit Card Trust II’s delinquency rate stood at 1.36% in August, down from 1.43% a year earlier.

The net charge-off rate of BAC was 2.41% in August compared with 2.48% in August 2024.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM credit card trust performance in August 2025 reflected lower delinquencies but higher charge-offs. The Chase Issuance Trust’s delinquency rate slipped to 0.83% in August from 0.84% in August 2024.

In contrast, the net charge-off rate of JPM rose to 1.78% in August from 1.64% in the prior year.

