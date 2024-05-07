Citigroup Upgrades Target (TGT)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Target (NYSE:TGT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.20% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Target is 188.75. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from its latest reported closing price of 158.35.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 114,852MM, an increase of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,020 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an increase of 220 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.33%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 440,300K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,386K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,102K shares , representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,502K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,380K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 16.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,275K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,091K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,164K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,296K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 9,532K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 20.25% over the last quarter.

Target Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

