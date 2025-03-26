Citigroup Upgrades Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Summit Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SMMT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.90% Upside

As of March 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Summit Therapeutics is $34.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 71.90% from its latest reported closing price of $20.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Therapeutics. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 19.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMT is 0.10%, an increase of 18.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.58% to 100,712K shares. The put/call ratio of SMMT is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 24,425K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,558K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares , representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 1.67% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,550K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 64.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 180.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,405K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,201K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 57.61% over the last quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Therapeutics, empowered by its Discuva Platform, the Company's innovative antibiotic discovery engine, led by Dr. Ventzislav Stefanov and supported by BARDA and Carb-X funding, intends to be the leader in patient and physician friendly paradigm shifting antibiotic innovation. Its new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the patient-friendly, new era standard-of-care, by working in harmony with the human microbiome to treat prospective patients suffering from infectious disease, initially focussing on Clostridioides difficile infections ("CDI") which is estimated to impact over 3 million patients worldwide annually. Commercialization of ridinilazole for the treatment of CDI is subject to regulatory approvals. The overriding objective of Summit Therapeutics is to create value for patients, hospital infectious disease care givers, community based infectious disease healthcare providers, as well as healthcare payors around the world. Currently, Summit's lead product candidate ridinilazole is engaged in two global phase III trials, Ri-CoDIFy 1 & 2, each enrolling 680 patients vs standard of care (Vancomycin) for the treatment of C. difficile infections.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.