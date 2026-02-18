Citigroup Upgrades StubHub Holdings (STUB)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for StubHub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.05% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for StubHub Holdings is $23.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 162.05% from its latest reported closing price of $8.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StubHub Holdings is 2,582MM, an increase of 41.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in StubHub Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 22.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STUB is 2.12%, an increase of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.85% to 257,198K shares. The put/call ratio of STUB is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 75,780K shares representing 23.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WestCap Management holds 31,735K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company.

PointState Capital holds 24,823K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,706K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STUB by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 22,038K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Declaration Partners holds 14,787K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

