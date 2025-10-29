Citigroup Upgrades Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Skyworks Solutions (NasdaqGS:SWKS) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.55% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is $76.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.55% from its latest reported closing price of $78.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is 5,885MM, an increase of 46.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.14%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 173,071K shares. The put/call ratio of SWKS is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,208K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,763K shares , representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 68.88% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,338K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 30.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,821K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 2.50% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,563K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 15.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,261K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.