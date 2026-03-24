Citigroup Upgrades Ralph Lauren (RL)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is $409.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.51 to a high of $500.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $339.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is 7,068MM, a decrease of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an decrease of 441 owner(s) or 31.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.16%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.55% to 39,556K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,324K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 82.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,051K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 899K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 895K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 59.05% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 881K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 27.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 69.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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