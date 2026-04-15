Citigroup Upgrades ProPetro Holding (PUMP)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.44% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for ProPetro Holding is $14.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.44% from its latest reported closing price of $13.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ProPetro Holding is 2,499MM, an increase of 96.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPetro Holding. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 49.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMP is 0.14%, an increase of 72.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 97,603K shares. The put/call ratio of PUMP is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sourcerock Group holds 6,847K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,422K shares , representing an increase of 20.80%.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 3,904K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 94.54% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,818K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing an increase of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 254.85% over the last quarter.

Valiant Capital Management holds 3,669K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 3,491K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 66.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.