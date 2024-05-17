Citigroup Upgrades Prime Medicine (PRME)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Prime Medicine (NasdaqGM:PRME) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.11% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prime Medicine is 15.07. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 114.11% from its latest reported closing price of 7.04.

The projected annual revenue for Prime Medicine is 2MM, an increase of 230.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prime Medicine. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 119.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.13%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 441.22% to 70,064K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 15,062K shares representing 13.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,862K shares , representing an increase of 21.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 15.22% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,993K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares , representing an increase of 47.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 76.46% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,365K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,365K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 30.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,090K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

