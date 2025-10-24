Citigroup Upgrades MNTN (MNTN)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MNTN is $34.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 114.49% from its latest reported closing price of $16.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in MNTN. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 2,800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTN is 0.45%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17,705.57% to 22,271K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,186K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company.

Greycroft holds 2,062K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 1,713K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 987K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 889K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.