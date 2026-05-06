Citigroup Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (MRSH)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.96% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $208.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $180.79 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.96% from its latest reported closing price of $163.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Companies is 28,898MM, an increase of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 18,767K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSH by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,925K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,703K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSH by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,998K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,091K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSH by 86.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,644K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,968K shares , representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSH by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,218K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,350K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSH by 47.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.