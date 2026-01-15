Citigroup Upgrades Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Manhattan Associates (NasdaqGS:MANH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is $223.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of $173.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 972MM, a decrease of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.22%, an increase of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 73,730K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,802K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares , representing an increase of 18.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 22.97% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,077K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 76.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,978K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,949K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 2.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,909K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 34.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 53.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.