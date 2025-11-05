Citigroup Upgrades Kirby (KEX)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.47% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kirby is $116.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.47% from its latest reported closing price of $104.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kirby is 3,212MM, a decrease of 3.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirby. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEX is 0.34%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 73,234K shares. The put/call ratio of KEX is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,433K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 48.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,283K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing an increase of 42.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 74.57% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,166K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 20.82% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,086K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,888K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 13.58% over the last quarter.

