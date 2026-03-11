Citigroup Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Intuitive Surgical (NasdaqGS:ISRG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.70% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $624.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $444.40 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.70% from its latest reported closing price of $492.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is 8,826MM, a decrease of 12.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an decrease of 593 owner(s) or 17.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.42%, an increase of 20.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.29% to 309,201K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,555K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,819K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 25.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,226K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,274K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 35.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,856K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 28.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,044K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 4,129K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares , representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 81.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.