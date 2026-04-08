Citigroup Upgrades GATX (GATX)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for GATX (NYSE:GATX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.66% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for GATX is $219.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.66% from its latest reported closing price of $185.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GATX is 1,468MM, a decrease of 15.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in GATX. This is an decrease of 321 owner(s) or 45.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATX is 0.07%, an increase of 58.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.30% to 35,537K shares. The put/call ratio of GATX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 5,427K shares representing 15.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,703K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares , representing a decrease of 12.73%.

American Century Companies holds 1,278K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,198K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,012K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 86.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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