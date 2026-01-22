Citigroup Upgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (NasdaqGM:ENPH) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.33% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $38.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.72 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from its latest reported closing price of $35.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 5,526MM, an increase of 265.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.12%, an increase of 17.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 131,168K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,971K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 43.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 42.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,410K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 31.08% over the last quarter.

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 3,121K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 8.56% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,086K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing an increase of 48.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 56.29% over the last quarter.

